Lana del Rey anuncia nuevo álbum: “Chemtrails over the country club”

Lana Del Rey anunció el lanzamiento de su próximo álbum de estudio titulado “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” y estrenó un sencillo con el mismo nombre. “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” también cuenta con un video oficial dirigido por BRTHR. “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” fue coescrita por Lana Del Rey y Jack Antonoff.

“Chemtrails Over The Country Club”, séptimo álbum de estudio de Lana Del Rey, llegará en marzo de este 2021 después del exitoso y aclamado Norman Fucking Rockwell! lanzado en 2019.

“Chemtrails Over The Country Club” Track List:

1. “White Dress” // 2. “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” // 3. “Tulsa Jesus Freak” // 4. “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” // 5. “Wild At Heart” // 6. “Dark But Just A Game” // 7. “Not All Who Wander Are Lost” // 8. “Yosemite” // 9. “Breaking Up Slowly” // 10. “Dance Till We Die” // 11. “For Free”

Fuente. Periódico Digital Centroamericano y del Caribe